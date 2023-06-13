The Syracuse Food Truck Association is taking over Fingerlakes Mall this summer.

Up to 10 locally owned trucks will pull into the Aurelius mall from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday through at least Aug. 15 as part of the association's #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover.

Since the event started June 6, participating trucks have included Leo's Mini Donut Factory, Anthony's 19th Hole, Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza, The Birdsong Cafe and Silver Street Kettle Corn Co.

The mall is located at 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

For a full schedule of trucks, menus and advance orders, visit streetfoodfinder.com/fingerlakesmall.

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com.