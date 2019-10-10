Elisa Carabajal Hunt can't believe gay rights are still up for debate in 2019.
But they are, and that's why Hunt is once again directing a production of "The Laramie Project" this weekend at Auburn Public Theater.
Presented by the Auburn Players Community Theatre, the show tells the story of Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student who was kidnapped and beaten by two men in October 1998. Tied to a fence in the freezing nighttime cold, Shepard was found the next day but died from his injuries almost a week later. His murderers received two consecutive life sentences. Meanwhile, calls for legislation recognizing hate crimes grew louder after Shepard's death, culminating in the October 2009 passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.
Recent years, however, have felt like a time of regression for the rights of LGBTQ people, Hunt said. Just this week, she noted, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases that will determine whether employers can deny or terminate jobs based on sexual orientation, or being transgender. And FBI statistics point to a rise in hate crimes over the past five years.
Hunt said that makes "The Laramie Project" even more timely now than the last time she directed it for the Auburn Players, which was five years ago at Cayuga Community College.
"It's almost more meaningful, more relevant," she said. "I can shut my eyes this time and feel like I'm listening to the nightly news. I didn't have that feeling five years ago."
The show was written by Moises Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project based on more than 200 interviews conducted over a year and a half in Laramie, Wyoming. Its 60 roles will be performed by a cast that includes Nick Bessette, Lillian Boberg, Francis Bruno, Vera Carabajal, Steve Gamba, Kristie Gutierrez, Nancy Hunt, Holly Maltese and Brian O'Connor.
Three of those nine performers were part of the last "Laramie Project," Carabajal said. In addition to the new cast members, this production will also introduce community dialogue sessions following the first two performances. The Rev. Patrick Heery of Westminster Presbyterian Church will moderate a discussion with the cast about the show and the events that inspired it on Thursday, and Rose Bonczek of the Theatre Association of New York State will provide feedback about the production and share insights into the story of the show on Friday.
Those sessions represent a change for the better, Carabajal believes. Though the message of "The Laramie Project" is more urgent today than it was five years ago, the Auburn community is also more aware of the problems facing LGBTQ people, she continued. After the city's Pride Month festivities, for instance, the Auburn Players can start dialogue they couldn't five years ago.
"We talked about (having sessions during the last production), but we didn't find the interest in the community," Carabajal said. "This time the community was more interested in having a dialogue."