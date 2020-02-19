For third year in a row, Dropkick Murphys to play free show at NY State Fair

Dropkick Murphys, the Boston-based punk rock band, is returning to the New York State Fair.

The group will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Chevy Court. The concert is free with admission to the fair.

Dropkick Murphys first performed at the fair in 2018. The band was a last-minute addition after Dickey Betts had to cancel his Chevy Court appearance. More than 13,000 people attended that concert.

"They told the audience then that it was their first show at a fair," Fair Director Troy Waffner said. "They must have enjoyed it because they're now coming back for their third show. The Chevy Court audience loved them, and we are thrilled the boys from Boston will be shipping up to Syracuse one more time."

When Dropkick Murphys performed at the fair in 2019, more than 30,000 people attended the Chevy Court show.

The band is known for several hits, including "I'm Shipping Up To Boston," "Tessie," "Captain Kelly's Kitchen," "Rose Tattoo," "The State of Massachusetts" and "Going Out In Style."