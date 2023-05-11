Steven Page will be the first artist to perform on the newly renamed Suburban Park Stage as the New York State Fair begins this summer.

According to a news release, Page continues to tour around the world performing solo, as one third of the Steven Page Trio and even with full orchestra ensembles, more than 30 years after becoming a household name as a songwriter, lead vocalist, and co-founder of the Barenaked Ladies.

The fair said that Page lives in Manlius and also preformed on the first day of the fair in 2022. This year's appearance will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Suburban Park stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at Suburban Park. All concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court