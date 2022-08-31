Former Metallica bassist to perform with band at Skaneateles Field Days

Former Metallica bassist and current Skaneateles resident Jason Newsted will headline the village volunteer fire department's annual Field Days this Labor Day weekend at Austin Park.

Newsted and the Chophouse Band will perform a free concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the park, 1 E. Austin St., Skaneateles. Also performing will be Jon Rogalia and the Swamp Boys.

According to Syracuse.com, Newsted bought and moved into a $6 million home on Skaneateles Lake in 2020. He was part of Metallica from 1986 to 2001, including the height of the heavy metal band's popularity following the 1991 release of its self-titled "Black Album." Newsted is no stranger to the Field Days, as according to reports he joined Mere Mortals on stage there last year.

Along with the Saturday night performance, this year's Field Days will feature a weekend full of rides, chicken barbecue, games and more. Here is the full schedule of events:

Saturday, Sept. 3

• 8 a.m.: Car show registration

• 10 a.m.: Children's fun run registration

• 11 a.m.: Chicken barbecue and food/beverage

• 11:30 a.m.: Children's fun run

• Noon: Children's fair

• 1 p.m.: Midway by Playland Amusements, with a $25 all-you-can-ride special through 4 p.m.

• 7 p.m.: Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band, with Jon Rogalia and the Swamp Boys

• 7 to 10 p.m.: $25 all-you-can-ride special

10:45 p.m.: Last call

Sunday, Sept. 4

• 8 a.m.: Pickleball Classic check-in

• 8:30 a.m.: Pickleball Classic tournament event

• Noon: Chicken barbecue and food/beverage

• 1 p.m.: Midway by Playland Amusements

• 2 p.m.: Grand parade honoring student athletes and the Skaneateles Lake Association

• 7 p.m.: Music by Mere Mortals

• 8:30 p.m.: Parade awards and raffles

• 9:45 p.m.: Last call

• 10 p.m.: Fireworks by Young Explosives

The Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department's Field Days are also sponsored by Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards.

For more information on the event, find the department's page on Facebook.