Founder's Day 2022: Everything happening at the downtown Auburn festival

Founder's Day returns to downtown Auburn in full force this weekend, with live music, antique cars, food and beverage vendors and more.

Here's what's happening over the next three days:

Thursday, Aug. 11

• The following free historic tours will take place each day of Founder's Day weekend:

Harriet Tubman Home guided tours with the Rev. Paul Carter at 10 a.m. at the home, 180 South St., Auburn. Featuring sculptor Wesley Wofford's traveling exhibition "Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom." RSVPs are preferred; to do so, call (315) 252-2081.

Harriet Tubman's Home in Freedom Tour with the National Park Service at 2 p.m. at the Tubman home and surrounding area. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Kimberly Szewczyk at kimberly_szewczyk@nps.gov or (315) 882-8060.

Hike Through the History of Tubman Walking Tour from 10 a.m. to noon at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. A National Park Service ranger will lead a 2-mile walk retracing Tubman's life of more than 50 years in Auburn through the area. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Kimberly Szewczyk at kimberly_szewczyk@nps.gov or (315) 882-8060.

Seeing Equal Rights in New York State gallery tours at 4 p.m. at the heritage center. A ranger will lead a walk through the center, sharing stories of people who worked for change in the human rights, women's rights and abolitionist movements. Registration is not required. For more information, visit facebook.com/equalrightsheritage.

• The festival will officially kick off with a performance by rhythm and blues band Tangled Roots and blues legend Pete McMahon from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. There is a $5 cover. For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.

Friday, Aug. 12

• The ribbon will be cut on the city's State Street Plaza at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Located at 1-7 State St., the $1.4 million outdoor space marks the first use of the property where Kalet's department store stood in more than a decade.

• Down State Street, Music on the Mall will make its 2022 debut with a performance by jam cover band Psychedelic Sushi from 7 to 10 p.m. The rain location is Moondog's Lounge at 24 State St., where groove band Count Blastula will perform afterward at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

• The main Founder's Day festival begins with the annual Finger Lakes Region Antique Automobile Association's Antique Car Cruise-In, which will once again bring hundreds of classic cars to the area of Genesee and South streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music of the era will be played by Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment. No preregistration is required for cruise-in participants. For more information, contact Jack Hardy at (315) 253-2615 or visit auburnny.gov/foundersday.

• Vendors serving food and beverages at the festival will include A.T. Walley & Co., Real Pit BBQ, Leo's Donut Factory, Next Chapter Brewpub, Parker's Grille & Taphouse, Poppy's Ice Cream and Shepherds Brewing Co. Selections will include grilled food, slushies, ice cream and more.

• Several community organizations will have information displays at the festival, including the Auburn Doubledays, Catering for the Homeless, Let's Color Auburn's History coloring book, Finger Lakes Radio Group, Moscato & Associates and Planet Fitness in Auburn.

• In connection with Founder's Day will be a morning and afternoon of arts and cultural programming at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the free Summer Festival of the Creative Arts will feature:

Artists and crafters on the chapel's south lawn

A chicken barbecue by the SCAT Van (to order, call [315] 253-0996)

Pizza, cotton candy and additional food by XL Cookie Co., Mooney's BBQ, Silver Street Kettle Corn Co. and Muzzi's D'Italia Ice

Iced beverages by event co-host the Finger Lakes Art Council

The council's life-sized wooden historical figures

Free tours of the Tiffany chapel

Music by Loren Barrigar from 2 to 4 p.m.

A presentation by the council about Georgiana and Caroline Willard, the chapel's founding sisters

Sew What! will be open at the chapel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will raffle a quilt celebrating Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday this year

• The Founder's Day entertainment schedule begins with the Cayuga Cut-Ups giving a square dancing demonstration with live calling from noon to 2 p.m. in front of the showmobile stage at the corner of Genesee and William/Dill streets. Performing classic and alternative rock, funk and jazz from 2 to 4 p.m. there will be young Camillus-based band Amp, consisting of Bob Bartolotta, Jackson Masters, Errol Fern and Kevin Shea. From 4 to 6 p.m., the Hot Club of Buffalo will bring its gypsy jazz to the band shell on State Street. And Ruby Shooz will headline the showmobile from 6 to 9 p.m. with its classic '50s and '60s rock 'n' roll, hula hoop and dance contests, trivia from the time and more.

For more information on Founder's Day 2022, visit facebook.com/auburnnyfoundersday.