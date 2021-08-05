Founder's Day preview: Band of Auburn music veterans on the bill

Psychedelic Sushi tries to make its covers as memorable as its name.
The Auburn band, which plays heavily improvised versions of songs by Phish, the Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin and more, will jam before the attendees of Auburn's annual Founder's Day festival this weekend. Psychedelic Sushi will take the stage of the city's Showmobile, located on Genesee Street between State and Exchange streets, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
The band formed a couple years ago, bassist and vocalist Dave D'Alberto told The Citizen on Wednesday. The rest of Psychedelic Sushi features Brian Machold on drums and vocals, Damian Bauso on keyboards, Pat Doyle on guitar, Matt Horseler on guitar and, when he's available, "Flyin'" Brian Dobie on saxophone. All are veterans of the Auburn music scene. D'Alberto, for instance, has been performing for more than 40 years in bands like A.D.D. and the Northside Blues Band, he said, and is currently part of seven-piece Cruise Control with Machold and Doyle.
"That's just the Auburn scene," D'Alberto said. "Everybody kind of plays with everybody."
Although Psychedelic Sushi formed a couple years ago, the band didn't perform for one of those years due to COVID-19. The pandemic began right as the band "really started rolling" after half a dozen shows, D'Alberto said. But when he and his bandmates returned to the stage at Moondog's Lounge in Auburn a couple months ago, it didn't take long for them to shake off any rust.
D'Alberto attributes that to the chemistry between him and his bandmates. Their chemistry, he continued, is also the reason Psychedelic Sushi covers never sound the same from one night to the next. Even its set lists can change on a whim. Like Phish and the other jam bands covered by D'Alberto and company, the performers and their love of what they're performing are the only constants.
"It's never a matter of playing a song exactly like it is on the radio. That drives me crazy," he said. "We do it Sushi style."
