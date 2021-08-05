Founder's Day preview: Band of Auburn music veterans on the bill

Founder's Day schedule

Friday, Aug. 6

• 6 p.m.: Founder's Day parade on Genesee Street with a Roaring '20s theme and floats, in honor of frontline health care workers, first responders and other essential workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Winner of float competition, with a grand prize of a $100 downtown Auburn gift certificate, will be announced at 7:30 p.m. on the Showmobile stage.

• 7:30-10 p.m.: Live music by Fondu (FONDU = DISCO + FUNK x ROCK), a band of SAMMY Award-winning musicians whose shows transport audiences to a dance floor in 1974, on the Showmobile stage on Genesee Street, between State and Exchange streets.

• During and after the parade: Support Local Street Faire featuring food and beverage stands from downtown restaurants. City's open container law will be waived in the area.

Saturday, Aug. 7

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown Auburn Saturday Market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Featuring live music by Fiona Chisholm from 9 to 10 a.m., Mo and the Soul Show from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Joe Whiting Band from 2 to 4 p.m., as well as Jeff the Magic Man, artisan food and coffee, Taste NY vendors and more.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Antique and Classic Car Cruise-in on Genesee Street with classic oldies music from Goodtime Charlie’s Mobile Entertainment. Featuring local car clubs the Finger Lakes Region Antique Automobile Club of America, Poorboys Classic Hot Rods of Auburn, Prison City Ramblers and Cayuga Cruisers.

• All day: Support Local Street Faire featuring food and beverage stands from downtown restaurants. City's open container law will be waived in the area.

• 6-7:30 p.m.: Live music by Psychedelic Sushi, a jam/rock band interpreting music by Phish, the Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin and more, on the Showmobile stage on Genesee Street, between State and Exchange streets.

• 8-10 p.m.: Live music by Sophistafunk, a national touring act from Syracuse performing funk, hip-hop and dance, on the Showmobile stage on Genesee Street, between State and Exchange streets.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov/foundersday2021.