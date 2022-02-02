Four upstate comedians to perform at Auburn brewery

Prison City Brewing will continue its Homebrewed Comedy series with another selection of regional performers Thursday, Feb. 3.

The brewery's 251 North St. facility will host sets by headliner Shirelle Kinder, Cindy Arena, Stephen Brown and host Mike Peters beginning at 7 that night. Seating will begin at 6 p.m., with a full dinner menu available.

Kinder was a finalist in the 2018, 2019 and 2021 Funniest Person in Rochester competitions, and combines active storytelling with "complete and utter shamelessness," according to a news release.

Arena was named Funniest Person in Rochester in 2018, and has opened for Dana Goldberg and Marcella Arguello. Brown, of Binghamton, is a storyteller who's "way too open for his own good," and host Peters is a contributor to Funny or Die who has performed in Syracuse and New York City, won the Utica Brews Laugh Contest and opened for Gilbert Gottfried.

Tickets to the show are $10.

For more information, visit prisoncitybrewing.com.

