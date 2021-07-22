Free mailboat rides on the Pat II highlight returning Skaneateles boat show

Thirty years since its last appearance, the newly restored Pat II — one of the few all-electric passenger vessels in the country — returns to Skaneateles for the 43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show this weekend.

The show, one of the most popular of its kind in the Northeast, will be held from 3 p.m. to dusk Friday, July 23; 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday, July 24; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Admission is free. The event is organized by the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation (also known as the Skaneateles Foundation).

The Pat II, a 39-foot launch, delivered mail to summer residents along Skaneateles Lake from 1956 to 1991. In 2014, it was acquired by the Finger Lakes Boating Museum. There, it underwent a painstaking seven-year restoration, and is now used as a cruise vessel and teaching tool. The Pat II will be in Skaneateles July 21 through July 25; complimentary rides will be offered to the public each day. For reservations, visit midlakesnavigation.com.

Among the 70 or so other boats on display will be mahogany runabouts manufactured in the early 1900s by Chris-Craft, Hacker and Gar Wood, launches, sailboats, canoes, rowing craft and race boats, many restored to their original condition.