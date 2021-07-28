Free Montezuma tours part of new canal excursion program

A new program is encouraging people to explore the New York State Canal System as a destination for recreation and local history.

Launched earlier this summer, the New York State Canal Corporation and New York Power Authority's On the Canals excursions program is part of the state's Reimagine the Canals initiative. The free program offers New Yorkers and travelers the opportunity to experience the outdoors at five locations along the Erie Canal System, including the Montezuma Wetlands in the Cayuga County area.

Through Aug. 29, "Montezuma Wetlands: In Search of the Bald Eagle" offers a free two-hour bird-watching and wildlife tour via kayak on the Erie Canal and Clyde River adjacent to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. The excursion is available mornings and afternoons Fridays through Sundays. On the Canals encourages those who take the tour to also explore the wetlands and area wineries.

In Waterloo, another On the Canals excursion, visitors can embark on a water taxi-bike loop along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail to Geneva and back. The excursion is available through Aug. 22.

Additional On the Canals excursions include Palmyra-Macedon, Medina and Amsterdam.

For more information, visit canals.ny.gov/onthecanals.

