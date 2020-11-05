'Free-Range Kid': Scipio native pens memoir about '50s upbringing

A new book from a Scipio native contains many places that are familiar to local readers, but also many experiences that are universal to anyone who grew up in the middle of the 20th century.
Released in September, "Stone House Stories: The Memoir of a Free-Range Kid" by Kathy Lawton Purc focuses on her early and middle childhood, she told The Citizen on Wednesday during a phone interview from her home in Ontario, Canada. She was the second-youngest of four children and attended Sherwood Central School, now Southern Cayuga Central School.
Much of the book recalls Purc's adventures outside of school, though. Her parents, Mary and William Lawton, gave her and her sister, Polly, and brother, Bill, the freedom to explore the woods, pastures and brooks surrounding the small farm where they lived. With friends, Purc would play hide-and-seek in corn fields, swing from trees like Tarzan and skate on a frozen swamp a mile and a half long. And when she was alone, Purc would use her imagination, making her playmate a swing or hay bale. It was a time before helmets and seatbelts, she said, before helicopter parents and screens.
"There were a lot of stitches involved," she said with a laugh. "I don't know anybody who didn't end up with stitches, at least not in my family."
Purc also wrote about her trips to Auburn. She was fond of roller-skating, a novelty to someone from a rural home with no pavement. She saw movies at the Schine and Capitol theaters. And one scene takes place at the W.T. Grant department store, where Auburn Public Theater is located today. A major theme of the book, Purc said, is growing up an introvert in the "loud and brassy" 1950s.
At the time, the author continued, she was told she had an inferiority complex, armchair psychology at its finest. Her mother tried, unsuccessfully, to "fix" it. That's one of the ways Purc questions the prevailing wisdom of the day in her book. Another finds her recalling, bemusedly, the futile duck-and-cover air raid drills she and her classmates were led through by Bert the Turtle.
But Purc also grew up during a time of progress. She writes about seeing in Scipio the dichotomy between farms that didn't have electricity and those that used the most cutting-edge equipment. And after her younger brother, David, was born with Down syndrome, her parents were inspired by their experience raising him to help set up the local ARC organization, now known as Mozaic.
The memoir pairs Purc's words with photos from her personal collection, as well as images of 1950s Auburn that she solicited online. The author, who raised her family in Webster and worked in accounting and human resources before focusing on her passion for writing, said she hopes her book resonates with readers who have similar memories of growing up.
"The rural area definitely influenced me," she said. "Here's this quiet country kid trying to find a place in the world."
