'Free-Range Kid': Scipio native pens memoir about '50s upbringing

A new book from a Scipio native contains many places that are familiar to local readers, but also many experiences that are universal to anyone who grew up in the middle of the 20th century.

Released in September, "Stone House Stories: The Memoir of a Free-Range Kid" by Kathy Lawton Purc focuses on her early and middle childhood, she told The Citizen on Wednesday during a phone interview from her home in Ontario, Canada. She was the second-youngest of four children and attended Sherwood Central School, now Southern Cayuga Central School.

Much of the book recalls Purc's adventures outside of school, though. Her parents, Mary and William Lawton, gave her and her sister, Polly, and brother, Bill, the freedom to explore the woods, pastures and brooks surrounding the small farm where they lived. With friends, Purc would play hide-and-seek in corn fields, swing from trees like Tarzan and skate on a frozen swamp a mile and a half long. And when she was alone, Purc would use her imagination, making her playmate a swing or hay bale. It was a time before helmets and seatbelts, she said, before helicopter parents and screens.

"There were a lot of stitches involved," she said with a laugh. "I don't know anybody who didn't end up with stitches, at least not in my family."