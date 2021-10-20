'Friday the 13th' film to make NY premiere at Cayuga County theater

Just in time for Halloween, a new film inspired by the "Friday the 13th" series will make its New York state premiere in the Auburn area.

Track Cinema at Fingerlakes Mall will host a one-time-only screening of "13 Fanboy" at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.

Directed by Deborah Voorhees, star of "Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning" and coincidental namesake of the series' villain, "13 Fanboy" is about a fan obsessed with "Friday the 13th" and "Halloween" films who stalks and murders his favorite actresses from them. The main character, Kelsie Voorhees, witnessed the fan murder her grandmother (played by Deborah) as a child, and as an adult Kelsie discovers that he's still hunting the "scream queens." Deborah said the film was inspired by her real life experiences as one of them.

"Horror fans are the best," she said in a news release, "but every once in a while, you get that one that feels scary. I've received texts saying, 'I'm watching you right now,' or 'wouldn't it be cool if you were killed like you died in the film?'"

According to the release, Voorhees teamed with producer Joel Paul Reisig to create the movie due to the legal battles that have prevented the "Friday the 13th" franchise from releasing a movie for 12 years. The cast of the movie includes several actors from the franchise, such as Corey Feldman, Kane Hodder and Tracie Savage.

"We really listened to the fans," Voorhees said. "We wanted to stay true to the legendary movies of the '80s. This is truly a throwback film by fans and for fans."

Admission at Track is $8 for adults, $7 for students with ID and $6 for seniors 55 and older, children 12 and younger and matinees. The theater is located in the mall at 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The film will also be available for purchase on major video-on-demand platforms beginning Oct. 22.

For more information, visit 13fanboy.com.

