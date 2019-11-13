The nationwide release of "Harriet," the first major motion picture about the life of Harriet Tubman, has been met with a wide range of reactions.
Critically, the consensus about the movie has been positive, if not glowing. "Harriet" has a 72% fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with 117 out of 162 critics giving the movie a positive review. The site's consensus is that "'Harriet' serves as a sincere tribute to a pivotal figure in American history — albeit one undermined by its frustratingly formulaic approach."
On fellow aggregator Metacritic, which averages the scores of critics, "Harriet" has a 66. According to Metacritic, it's also the 53rd most discussed movie of 2019.
Some critics have praised the movie for its balanced handling of real American history and the myth that has come to surround Tubman's role in it.
"There’s a tension at work in 'Harriet' that’s missing from other, 'better' movies," K. Austin Collins wrote for Vanity Fair. "It’s also a vaster and in many ways wilder film than it will get credit for, a movie that leans into the excitement of Tubman’s mission so energetically it almost morphs into a heist picture, dredging up odd romantic and religious energies along the way."
Among the most common criticisms of the movie is its portrayal of Tubman as a superhero — and the loss of her humanity in the process:
• "'Harriet' never feels like a fully formed human being with all the doubts and desires that come with that distinction," said Angelica Jade Bastién of New York Magazine.
• "'Harriet' often feels in awe of its subject, like it's staring at her through museum glass. There's a better, bolder story to be told from Tubman's life," said Adam Graham of The Detroit News.
• "'Harriet' is an overdue, mostly worthwhile tribute — one whose main flaw involves dressing up her story more than its real-life heroism requires," said Brian Lowry of CNN.
But the movie's director, Kasi Lemmons, may not consider that a criticism. In an interview with The Citizen in October, she said she set out to show audiences that Tubman was a "real life superhero."
"The adventure and the courageousness and the peril, all of that was part of the story," Lemmons said of the Underground Railroad conductor who called Auburn home the second half of her life.
While critics were lukewarm about the movie, most were more enthusiastic for the performance of Emmy, Grammy and Tony award-winning Cynthia Erivo as Tubman.
In a Nov. 1 article predicting this year's Academy Award nominations, New York Magazine's Nate Jones noted that most critics agree "Erivo turns in a good central performance in a movie that’s only okay." But while the Best Actress race is open enough for Erivo to possibly get her first nomination, Jones continued, she has a better chance at Best Original Song, likely for the anthemic "Stand Up."
"Harriet" seems to be performing better at the box office than with critics. As of Tuesday, the movie has grossed $23.6 million since opening Nov. 1. It made about $11.6 million its first weekend and only dropped 38% to $7.23 million its second weekend. The movie is on track to gross about $40 million against its budget of $17 million, Forbes' Scott Mendelsen said — "a solid performance."
"In a refreshing change of pace, people who claim to want a (perfectly solid) Harriet Tubman biopic, one directed by Kasi Lemmons no less, actually showed up for 'Harriet,'" he said.
Indeed, audience reactions have been almost unanimously positive toward "Harriet": It has an A+ on CinemaScore, and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
However, some audience members have taken issue with a few aspects of the movie.
(Editor's note: The following article contains minor spoilers for the movie "Harriet.")
Much of the backlash against "Harriet" concerns the fictional character of Bigger Long (Omar Dorsey), a black slave catcher hired by the also-fictional son of the owner of the plantation from which Tubman escaped. According to her biographer Kate Clifford Larson, black slave catchers ("stealers") did exist, though few have been recorded. Regardless, the fact the composite character of Long was created for the movie has attracted criticism — as has the fact that Long is ultimately killed by the character who hired him, Gideon Brodess (Joe Alwyn), in order to save Tubman.
"Y'all. They really made up a Black man bounty hunter who almost kills Harriet Tubman in the movie. A White slavemaster kills this Black man to... protect Harriet. They completely made this (s**t) up out of thin air. DO NOT SUPPORT THE HARRIET MOVIE," said Twitter user @AsiaChloeBrown, whose post went on to be retweeted more than 15,000 times.
Writer Brooke Obie shared the same distaste for the scene in her review for Shadow and Act: "It is unsettling to watch this enslaver save Harriet's life from a violent Black man.”
Both Brown and Obie are referencing the white savior trope, the frequent depiction of messianic white people saving black people from misfortune (see: "The Help"). However, in an interview with Buzzfeed News following the release of "Harriet," Lemmons rejected the notion that her film reinforces the trope. That reading "goes completely against what we call white savior films," she said.
"In looking at what can a black woman bring to the film, I was really trying to create a rich and textured portrait of African Americans in America," Lemmons said later in the interview. "To me, Bigger Long is just part of the corruption spilling over into the character, so not just making everything black and white in terms of good and evil, because that wasn’t true."
Still, some critics are unconvinced about "Harriet." Since it was announced in February 2017, the casting of the British Erivo as Tubman has been another common objection. An African American actress, descended from slavery, would have been more culturally sensitive, critics say. Erivo has also demeaned black Americans on Twitter, they allege, making her casting even more inappropriate.
To other critics, "Harriet" is problematic on a deeper level: Its distributor, Focus Features, is owned by Comcast. And the communications giant is currently challenging a tenet of the 1866 Civil Rights Act. This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case alleging that Comcast violated protections against racial bias enshrined by the post-Civil War law.
For those reasons, some are not supporting "Harriet." But with its healthy box office and awards season prospects, the first movie about Tubman is otherwise finding success.