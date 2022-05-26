From flags to food trucks, a guide to Auburn's 2022 Memorial Day events

From American flags to food trucks, downtown Auburn will be busier this Memorial Day than it has the past two years of the holiday.

The city's Memorial Day parade will return at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, following a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The traditional mix of veterans, community groups, first responders and more will proceed down Genesee Street, from East Hill to Veterans Memorial Park at 170 Genesee St. A wreath-laying ceremony there will follow the parade at about noon.

As the parade begins, the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District will host a Food Truck Rodeo in the Market Street Park area.

Taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the rodeo will feature Tonzi's Catering Co., Elbita's Cocina, Villano's Food Truck, Poppy's Ice Cream Truck, Leo's Donut Factory and Silver Street Rd. Kettlecorn Co. The Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 will also serve grilled food, and adult beverages will be available from Next Chapter Brewpub and Shepherds Brewing Co.

Downbeat Percussion and then classic rock cover band Weekend at Bernie's will perform in the park's band shell. Visitors are invited to bring chairs and blankets.

A few organizations will have booths set up at the rodeo, including the Army, Auburn High School Music Boosters and Clear Path for Veterans. Authors Kevin Burke and Amanda Tallcot will also conduct a vote on the cover of their coloring book, "Let's Color Auburn's History," and offer coloring activities beginning before the parade. The book has 20 designs highlighting people and places in Auburn.

Auburn's Duck Derby not returning this year; future in doubt After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Day festivities in downtown Auburn will be back to normal this year — mostly.

Amid all the activity at Market Street Park, one staple of the city's Memorial Day celebration will not take place: the Duck Derby.

The Auburn Kiwanis Club, which organized the rubber duck race in the Owasco River, has disbanded, the club told The Citizen. The derby took place for 31 years, ending in 2019.

The club is trying to recruit other local organizations to take the reins of the derby.

For more information on the city of Auburn's Memorial Day festivities, visit auburnny.gov or auburndowntown.org.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

