Geneva Music Festival going virtual due to COVID-19

The annual Geneva Music Festival, which has typically included performances in Auburn and Skaneateles, will present a virtual program this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival's 10th season will take place June 5 through June 26 using YouTube, Zoom and Facebook.
“We’re excited to offer virtual programming for people to enjoy while we wait to return to live performances,” said the festival's director, violinist Geoffrey Herd, in a news release. “The pandemic has pushed us to quickly innovate how we connect with our audience. While live performances have a unique thrill, this is a great opportunity for people to engage in meaningful way with musicians and composers. The best part of all of this is that these innovations are here to stay and will continue to enrich our organization going forward.”
The festival schedule is as follows:
• 7 p.m. Friday, June 5: “Why the Devil Chose the Violin with Jinjoo Cho"
• 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11: "A Discussion with Jennifer Higdon"
• 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13: "An Evening with La Voz de Tres"
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17: "A Discussion with Shulamit Ran"
• 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20: "A Living Room Recital with Clive Greensmith, Cello"
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24: "Michelle Cann and Geoffrey Herd on Composer Florence Price"
• 7 p.m. Friday, June 26: "Ani Kavafian, A Life in Music"
For more information, visit genevamusicfestival.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!