Geneva Music Festival presenting virtual 'Evening of Romance' concert

The Geneva Music Festival will present a benefit virtual concert, "An Evening of Romance," at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10.

The concert will feature violinists Geoffrey Herd and Clara Lyon, pianist Esther Park and cellists Hannah Collins and Clive Greensmith performing selections by Clara Schumann, Amy Beach, Chen Yi, Florence Price, Robert Schumann, Igor Stravinsky and Roger Tollroth. The eveng will also include a silent auction for Finger Lakes gifts, with bidding underway through 5 p.m. Sunday, April 11.

The 2021 edition of the festival, which regularly includes concerts in Auburn and Skaneateles, will feature the theme "First Decade Retrospective." It will showcase diverse musical influences like jazz, Latin and women composers, with returning artists Hannah Collins, Eliot Heaton, Jinjoo Cho and more. The festival will also include a Memorial Day weekend concert by Aaron Lipp and the Slacktones.

Tickets to the virtual concert are $40, and are not required to participate in bidding in the silent auction.

For more information, to bid in the auction or to contribute to the festival, visit genevamusicfestival.com.

