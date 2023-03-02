George Thorogood and the Destroyers are bringing their “Bad All Over The World – 50 Years of Rock” tour to the New York State Fair.

Recognized for hits including “I Drink Alone,” “Gear Jammer,” and their biggest anthem, “Bad to the Bone,” the rockers are also known for blues, country and R&B songs popularized by earlier icons including Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker and Hank Williams. They’ll play the Experience Stage at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

“In 50 years of making music, it’s hard to believe this is the first time George Thorogood will sing ‘Bad to the Bone’ during the Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a news release. “And we know fairgoers will be excited too. George Thorogood and the Destroyers are relatable in a way that is easy to appreciate walking the Fairgrounds. The band resonates with so many people because of their legendary catalog of hits, sure. But, more than that, they’re down to earth, blue-collar guys who love living life.”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court stage

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage