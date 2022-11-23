Gingerbread Gallery to open at Syracuse museum

The Erie Canal Museum will open its 37th annual Gingerbread Gallery, a confectionary depiction of a festive 1800s canal town, on Friday, Nov. 25.

The exhibit began as a one-day event in 1986 and celebrates the holidays, local landmarks and central New York's Erie Canal heritage with 40 gingerbread creations by professional and amateur bakers of all ages, the museum said in a news release.

The creations will also be judged by a panel of local leaders. Winners in the youth, family/group and senior categories will receive ribbons, the top three in the confectioner category will receive cash prizes and the baker whose creation is judged to best represent the canal will receive a special ribbon. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 19. Visitors can also vote through Dec. 31 for a people's choice winner, who will be announced after New Year's.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first day of the exhibit so visitors can see it before or after the tree lighting in Clinton Square. The first day will also feature live music by Merry Mischief from 4 to 6 p.m.

The exhibit will be open through Jan. 8. The museum is regularly open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, but will close at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31, and close all day Nov. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Admission to the gallery is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $4 for children and free for ages 2 and younger.

For more information, visit eriecanalmuseum.org.