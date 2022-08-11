'Godmother of Soul' to perform at New York State Fair

The “Godmother of Soul,” one of the most influential voices in rhythm and blues, pop and soul, is coming back to the New York State Fair.

The fair announced that Patti LaBelle will perform on Women’s Day, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. at Chevy Court.

In a news release, the fair said LaBelle’s career has spanned six decades, calling her a "triple threat" singer, actress and writer.

She first rose to fame in the 1960s as lead singer of the vocal group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles (later changed to Labelle), best known for the hit “Lady Marmalade.” From there, her solo music career churned out hits including, “You Are My Friend,” “New Attitude,” “Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)” and more, well into the 2000s.

In the 1990s, LaBelle starred in her own television sitcom, "Out All Night." Fairgoers might also recognize her from popular films and television programs, including "A Soldier’s Story," "American Horror Story," and more recently, "Dancing with the Stars" and "The Masked Singer."

The fair said that LaBelle has written six books, including the New York Times bestselling cookbook, "LaBelle Cuisine," which just celebrated its commemorative 20th Anniversary Edition release. In 2007, she introduced Patti’s Good Life, a food and lifestyle brand that offers a variety of frozen comfort foods, including her world-famous sweet potato pie.

LaBelle most recently performed at Chevy Court in 2015.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

