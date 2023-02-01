 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUSIC

Grammy-nominated blues singer to perform in Homer

  • Updated
  • 0
Shemekia Copeland

Shemekia Copeland

 Facebook

Award-winning vocalist Shemekia Copeland will bring her mix of soul, blues and Americana to the Center for the Arts in Homer on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Copeland is promoting her new album, "Done Come Too Far," which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. She was also recently nominated for four Blues Music Awards. Since debuting with "Turn the Heat Up" in 1998, Copeland has sung with Bonnie Raitt and Keith Richards, among others, performing around the world and appearing on "Austin City Limits," "PBS NewsHour" and more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. at the center, 72 S. Main St., Homer. Tickets are $32.90 or less.

For more information, visit center4art.org or call (607) 749-4900.

"Too Far To Be Gone," from Shemekia Copeland's upcoming release, DONE COME TOO FAR, available Friday, August 19, 2022. For more info and to pre-order your copy: https://lnk.to/DoneCome2FarYO

Words and music by John Hahn and Will Kimbrough (Avarice and Greed Publ./Will Kimbrough Music). Video by Josh Lindner

Follow Shemekia...

Website: https://www.shemekiacopeland.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shemekia.copeland

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shemekia.copeland

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShemekiaBlues

Lyrics:

A small thing like a seat on the bus,

Changed life for the rest of us.

A tiny woman that you never met,

Put us on the road, but we ain't there yet.

Her brave soul is long gone,

But her spirit's marching on.

We done come too far to be gone,

Come too far to be gone.

If you think we're stopping, you got it wrong.

We come too far to be gone.

Hand in hand, yours and mine,

It's God's love on the line.

Now we're miles from our first steps,

Bout as tired as you can get.

But as sure as day turns night,

We'll keep moving til we make it right.

We done come too far to be gone,

Come too far to be gone.

If you think we're stopping, you got it wrong,

We come too far to be gone.

Saw you in Selma and Birmingham,

Marching together to the gloryland.

Standin' proud never stumbled all through the daily struggle

Making good trouble, just to keep moving on.

Thought we were silenced at the Lorriane,

But that voice didn't die in vain.

Its echo rings like no other,

For every sister and every brother.

Though many are gone, their spirit still scream,

You can kill a man, but not a dream.

We done come too far to be gone,

Come too far to be gone.

If you think we're stopping, you got it wrong,

We come too far to be gone.

Done come too far to be gone,

We come too far to be gone.

If you think we're stopping, you got it wrong

We come too far

Way too far

Too far to be gone.

#ShemekiaCopeland #WillKimbrough #SonnyLandreth
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour as he's "not physically capable"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News