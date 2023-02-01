Grammy-nominated blues singer to perform in Homer

"Too Far To Be Gone," from Shemekia Copeland's upcoming release, DONE COME TOO FAR, available Friday, August 19, 2022. For more info and to pre-order your copy: https://lnk.to/DoneCome2FarYO
Words and music by John Hahn and Will Kimbrough (Avarice and Greed Publ./Will Kimbrough Music). Video by Josh Lindner
Follow Shemekia...
Website: https://www.shemekiacopeland.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shemekia.copeland
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shemekia.copeland
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShemekiaBlues
Lyrics:
A small thing like a seat on the bus,
Changed life for the rest of us.
A tiny woman that you never met,
Put us on the road, but we ain't there yet.
Her brave soul is long gone,
But her spirit's marching on.
We done come too far to be gone,
Come too far to be gone.
If you think we're stopping, you got it wrong.
We come too far to be gone.
Hand in hand, yours and mine,
It's God's love on the line.
Now we're miles from our first steps,
Bout as tired as you can get.
But as sure as day turns night,
We'll keep moving til we make it right.
We done come too far to be gone,
Come too far to be gone.
If you think we're stopping, you got it wrong,
We come too far to be gone.
Saw you in Selma and Birmingham,
Marching together to the gloryland.
Standin' proud never stumbled all through the daily struggle
Making good trouble, just to keep moving on.
Thought we were silenced at the Lorriane,
But that voice didn't die in vain.
Its echo rings like no other,
For every sister and every brother.
Though many are gone, their spirit still scream,
You can kill a man, but not a dream.
We done come too far to be gone,
Come too far to be gone.
If you think we're stopping, you got it wrong,
We come too far to be gone.
Done come too far to be gone,
We come too far to be gone.
If you think we're stopping, you got it wrong
We come too far
Way too far
Too far to be gone.
#ShemekiaCopeland #WillKimbrough #SonnyLandreth