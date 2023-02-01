Grammy-nominated blues singer to perform in Homer

Award-winning vocalist Shemekia Copeland will bring her mix of soul, blues and Americana to the Center for the Arts in Homer on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Copeland is promoting her new album, "Done Come Too Far," which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. She was also recently nominated for four Blues Music Awards. Since debuting with "Turn the Heat Up" in 1998, Copeland has sung with Bonnie Raitt and Keith Richards, among others, performing around the world and appearing on "Austin City Limits," "PBS NewsHour" and more.