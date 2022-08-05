Grammy-nominated country singer returning to New York State Fair

Country music singer-songwriter David Nail, who played for fans at Chevy Court at the New York State Fair in 2011, will perform on the Chevy Park stage at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to a news release, Nail first climbed the country charts in the early 2000s, and fairgoers might recognize hits including “Let it Rain,” “Whatever She’s Got” and “Good at Tonight.”

In 2019, the Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist released a solo, independent EP “Oh, Mother.” This was followed by “Bootheel 2020” and “Bootheel 2021,” projects dedicated to his hometown, Kennett, Missouri, located in the “bootheel” of the state.

“While we’re excited we get to highlight the talents of new country artists including ERNEST and Alex Miller, we know fairgoers appreciate it when country veterans like David Nail take the stage — especially knowing how much they enjoyed his 2011 performance,” interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “David Nail is well-respected in the songwriting world, and he’s a fixture on country radio stations across the country. It’s great to have him back here to play in Central New York.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts include:

• Plush, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Bryce Vine, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Max Weinberg's Jukebox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• 38 Special, 6 p.m., Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Lizzy McAlpine, 2 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage