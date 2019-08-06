Two food trucks will join the fun at the traditional Great Race after-party this year.
The party will take place from about 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, on Deauville Island at Emerson Park in Owasco. It follows the 42nd annual paddle, bike and run triathlon, which begins at 9:30 a.m.
After the thousands of competitors, family and friends gather in the park, the after-party will feature music by multigenerational rock cover band Generation Gap, which played last year's party.
There will also be food from Silo Food Truck, of Ithaca, which serves sustainably farmed, all-natural free-range fried chicken on the bone, macaroni and cheese and more, as well as Tonzi's Catering Co., of Auburn, which swept the 2017 Taste NY Food Truck Competition at the 2017 New York State Fair with its popular macaroni and cheese fritters.
For more information, visit great-race.com.