Growth spurt: Perform 4 Purpose follows active 2019 with Auburn show

The mission of Perform 4 Purpose is evolving, too. Van Arsdale is raising money and applying for grants to support new educational programs, like one that teaches children in third through sixth grades how to play the violin. He started the program this year because Auburn is the only school district in Cayuga County to offer an orchestra program, he continued. With the support Perform 4 Purpose received, children just had to apply to participate. Instruments and books were bought and paid for before the first note was struck, Van Arsdale said.

"I have to thank the community for the support they've given us," he said. "A day doesn't go by when someone doesn't ask us to participate in something, or give us money to buy instruments."

Van Arsdale summed up the mission of Perform 4 Purpose as "leveling the playing field." And by making music more accessible to local youth, the program helps them actualize their potential, he said. They have the passion — they introduce Van Arsdale to new artists as often as he introduces them to Louis Armstrong — and with Perform 4 Purpose, they have the support. That's what makes events like Sunday's concert so rewarding, Van Arsdale continued. There, he'll see students who timidly learned their first chords from him take the stage as confident, college-bound musicians.