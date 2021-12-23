Guest column: An Auburn Christmas memory with Patricia Neal

Like so many adventures in show business, it all began with a phone call.

It was early August 2009. My dear friend Joanne O'Connor is speaking a mile a minute: "You've got to call Patricia ... see if she is up to doing a few shows of 'A Christmas Memory' in November ... a cute little theater in my hometown of Auburn, New York ... think it could be great ... see if Patricia is game and call me ... gotta run ... love ya!"

Patricia is my very good friend Patricia Neal, the Academy Award-winning actress. "A Christmas Memory" is the classic short story by Truman Capote about his childhood spent in Alabama learning to bake fruitcakes and fly kites with an elderly distant cousin named Sook Faulk. I adapted the story as a readers' theater piece years ago for the Theatre Guild to star Patricia and myself when we were both part of Theatre At Sea, a program that presented theatrical evenings on board luxury cruise ships sailing to exotic ports around the world. I decided to wait until I had a bit more information before calling Patricia.

Phone tag. Messages left. Finally, I catch Joanne at home. She fills me in. While up in Skaneateles to attend a Judy Collins concert, Joanne was seated next to Angela Daddabbo who, with her husband, Carey Eidel, bought a building that used to be a department store in the heart of downtown Auburn and converted it into a sweet little theater. Joanne and Angela got to talking and suddenly, Joanne had a perfect idea for a holiday show. Angela is a huge fan of Patricia Neal and loves the Capote short story, and before Judy Collins sings "Send in the Clowns" they have a done deal. Now it is just up to me to convince Patricia. I ask what date we are talking about, and Joanne tells me the weekend right after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 and 29.

I call Patricia out where she has spent her summers for the last 25 years, a grand 19th century house in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard built by a whaling captain. I call and speak to her live-in housekeeper, Ruthie. "No ... Miss Neal is out ... her daughter and grandchildren are here for the next two weeks ... call her in the morning after 8 a.m. but not too much after ... by 10 a.m. all hell breaks loose."

When I call the next morning shortly after 8, Patricia is having her morning coffee. "Oh baby, I don't think I am available. ... You know I am a very busy woman ... my schedule book out here is all a mess. ... Call my secretary in New York and have her check my schedule. ... See what she says." I call the secretary in New York, and she checks the master calendar and she tells me that the weekend after Thanksgiving is free and clear, and she will put the Auburn performances into the schedule. I call Patricia in the vineyard to let her know and telephone Angela in Auburn to give her the green light.

All is smooth sailing into the fall. Patricia leaves the vineyard in early October and comes home to her East End Avenue apartment in New York City. I have arranged to have the painted backdrop created by Broadway scenic artists Herbert Senn and Helen Pond shipped directly to the theater. I have rented our costumes and put them on hold. When we get together to rehearse at her apartment, Patricia is in great spirits. We talk about our last performance in 2008 in the historic courthouse in Monroeville, Alabama, where the story takes place. Truman Capote's childhood friend, Harper Lee, attended that performance, making that a night that neither the audience nor Patricia and I will ever forget.

Three days later, disaster strikes. A frantic phone call from Patricia early in the morning. "Baby ... my foolish secretary forgot to put it into my schedule but I have to be at an event with my daughter that weekend and I cannot get out of it. ... Please call the theater and tell them I cannot be there. I am so sorry." I call Angela expecting her to be furious, but instead she tells me how lucky it is that they have not done their big announcement yet and she asks if Patricia and I might be available for the following weekend of Dec. 4 and 5. I call and, with Patricia and her secretary both on the line, we lock into that first weekend in December. I call Angela in Auburn and let her know that we are on.

Joanne has arranged for a car to drive from Auburn to pick us up and drive us on Thursday, Dec. 2. I have called Patricia to let her know when we will arrive and remind her to pack her warm winter clothes. She had informed me that her ex-husband, Roald Dahl, has a nephew who lives in upstate New York not too far from Auburn. After attending our final show with his wife, the nephew will drive the two of us to his house for a two-day visit. I am happy to hear this, as I know this will give Patricia incentive to be her absolute best for that final show.

The driver of the car is a man named Chris Molloy. He is not only driving us door to door, but he is also a talented harpist who will provide the musical underscoring for our play. Chris stays in the car double parked in front of Patricia's building while Joanne and I head up to help get Patricia and her luggage down to the car.

We ring the bell three times before Patricia opens the door. She had a mournful expression as she lets us in. "I've decided I'm not going." Joanne gives me a wide-eyed expression of panic. I have been down this road before, and I give Joanne a little nod to let her know I will take care of this.

"What are you worried about, Pat?" I ask.

"I don't know my lines."

Joanne jumps in. "It's a reading, Patricia. You will have your lines right in front of you."

"But we haven't rehearsed enough."

I laugh. "We have six hours in the car. We can rehearse all the way there."

Joanne jumps in again. "It is my hometown, Patricia, and everyone is so excited that you are coming."

Patricia stares out the window at the gray, dreary New York City December day.

"Besides," I say, "it will be so wonderful to be upstate in all that beautiful snow. Won't that put you in a Christmas spirit?"

"Snow?" Patricia says. "I do love fresh white snow."

"Then you are headed in the right direction," Joanne chimes in, "'cause Auburn does have loads of snow."

We are gathering up Patricia's bags and helping her on with her coat and even grabbing a sweet little primitive three-legged stool we use in our show. We are soon all snug in the car. Patricia is in the front seat with Chris driving, and Joanne and I are in the backseat.

Our drive up is pleasant. As we leave the city and head north, the sun comes out. Joanne begins telling Patricia that when she was in Catholic school in the 1960s, the nuns would have the students pray for Patricia Neal. At age 39, Patricia had a series of strokes that nearly ended her life. To make matters worse, Patricia was three months pregnant at the time of her strokes, and the whole world held its breath for six months until that baby was born, healthy and normal. Joanne said, "And now all these years later, I am in a car bringing Patricia Neal to Auburn. I guess those prayers really worked." Patricia laughed. "Maybe call those nuns and tell them I could use a few prayers for this weekend."

As we passed a turn off for Chittenango, Joanne announced that this was the birthplace of L. Frank Baum, who wrote "The Wizard Of Oz." As though on cue, across the sky a huge arc of a rainbow appeared. "That is a very good omen," Patricia announced. "We are going to have a wonderful time in Auburn."

We ate the delicious chicken salad sandwiches made by Joanne, and I suggested we perhaps should read through our scripts but by now, Patricia is having too much fun to rehearse. We sang Christmas carols and talked and laughed until we pulled into the driveway of the Inn At The Finger Lakes. We unloaded the car and headed to our rooms.

Joanne and I suggested to Patricia that she should just rest while we go to the theater, but now she was excited and insisted that she wanted to come along. We not only toured the theater and backstage, but Joanne also gave an elaborate description of where each department was in the old department store. "I bought my sister a turtle in this corner of the store where they sold pets." "I bought my first training bra right here at the ladies foundations counter." "Oh, I loved the candy counter right here where they would weigh out your order and then put your candy into a little white bag."

Our scenic drop was hung the next day. The old table and chair borrowed from an antique shop were perfect. Joanne surprised us by finding a wonderful scraggly Christmas tree and decorating it just as described in the Capote story. She sat for days with crayons and stacks of colored paper, making cats and fish and watermelons and silver angels made from saved-up sheets of Hershey bar tinfoil. Cotton was sprinkled on the branches and one rope of candy-colored light bulbs festooned the branches. On the top, just high enough so a boy could not steal it, was the silver star.

Chris Molloy's harp underscoring was magical and almost dreamlike. Patricia and I were accustomed to a celebrity introducing our show. Eli Wallach, Tammy Grimes and Cliff Robertson had all done this in the past. But no one could have done a better job than local celebrity Joanne O'Connor, who had been the one to make this magic happen.

Our shows were packed. Not a single ticket to be had, and waiting lists to be called if anyone canceled. Every audience stood and cheered at the end and many fans waited in the lobby for an autograph, to snap a picture or just to chat and share a story of their memories of Patricia on stage and in films and television programs.

The only disappointment was the snow. The clean and crisp weather was lovely, but I had promised Patricia snow. As we went to the theater for our final Sunday matinee, the sun was shining and there was not a cloud in the sky. It did not look like there was a chance of snow.

We did our show and met with the audience and went to gather our things from the dressing room. As I headed toward the front door to exit, I could not believe my eyes. Like glitter in a snow globe, the air was filled with shining snow crystals. As we left the theater, the tiny crystals were transforming into soft, feathery flakes. Patricia squeezed my hand and whispered, "Thank you for making all this happen." We turned and looked back at the theater as they were slowly turning out the lights. We climbed into the nephew's car and drove down snowy Genesee Street.

This would be our final performance of "A Christmas Memory." By the spring of 2010, Patricia would be diagnosed with lung cancer, and she passed away peacefully at her Martha's Vineyard home in August of 2010. I will always remember as she got into the car on that snowy night while looking back at the Auburn Public Theater, she recited her favorite line from the show: "As for me, I could leave the world with today in my eyes." That, for me, will always be my favorite Auburn Christmas memory.

Joel Vig is a writer, director and actor. Like almost all creative and performing artists in the last two years, he has been unable to work. If you know of a job, please contact him at joelvig52@yahoo.com.

