The Central New York Chapter of the American Harp Society will present a Founder's Day concert by Trio Crane at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.

The concert will feature Crane School of Music professors Dr. Jessica Suchy-Pilalis, Dr. Brian Dunbar and Dr. Shelly Tramposh on harp, flute and viola. The program will include works by Claude Debussy, Andre Jolivet and Libby Larsen, as well as the premiere of a work by Greek composer Krinio Papastavrou. Before the concert, at 2:30 p.m., Suchy-Pilalis will give a talk on "The Harp as an Ensemble Instrument."

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door, and a reception will follow.

The concert is supported by Dr. Anthony Papalia in memory of chapter founders Ruth Papalia and Barbara Irish.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CNYAHS.