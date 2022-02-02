Harriet Tubman documentary to premiere on PBS in fall

PBS will premiere a new documentary about Harriet Tubman this fall, the broadcaster announced recently.

"Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom" will offer a "nuanced portrait" of the Underground Railroad conductor who freed more than 300 enslaved people before settling in Auburn, PBS said in a news release.

The documentary will feature narration by Academy Award nominee Alfre Woodard ("12 Years a Slave," "Luke Cage"), with Wendell Pierce ("The Wire") as the voice of Frederick Douglass. The Rochester abolitionist is the subject of another documentary, "Becoming Frederick Douglass," that will also premiere this fall on PBS. The films are produced by Maryland Public Television in association with Firelight Films.

“There are no two people more important to our country’s history than Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman,” Firelight founder Stanley Nelson said. “Their remarkable lives and contributions were a critical part of the 19th century, and their legacies help us understand who we are as a nation. We are honored to share their stories with a country that continues to grapple with the impact of slavery and debate notions of citizenship, democracy and freedom.”

For more information, visit pbs.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0