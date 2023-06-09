A yearly musical journey for elementary school students that culminates with a public musical performance of an original song about Harriet Tubman is reaching a milestone this weekend.

The Harriet Tubman Boosters plans an event recognizing 10 years of the “Harriet Was Here in My Backyard” research and song-writing project, which features fourth graders from Genesee Elementary School working with musical duo Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino, known as Magpie, to write and perform an original song about the life of Harriet Tubman, one of Auburn's most famous historical residents.

At an event scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m at the Equal Rights Heritage Center in downtown Auburn, Magpie and students will perform this year’s song and a few of the previous years’ creations.

Cake donated by Wegmans will be served. The event is free and open to the public.