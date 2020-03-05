Harriet Tubman Weekend: One-woman show highlights inaugural Auburn event

Gwendolyn Briley-Strand first came to Auburn about 25 years ago.
When the actress visited what was then called the Harriet Tubman Home on South Street, the gate was open. But no one was there, she said. So Briley-Strand walked the grounds, alone with her thoughts about the American icon who once owned the property. She took a deep breath, trying to imagine what life was like for Tubman when she walked those same grounds.
Briley-Strand has been back to Auburn several times since. But Saturday will be the first time the actress performs her one-woman show, "Harriet Tubman: The Chosen One," in the city the icon called home for the second half of her life. The show, which will take place in the Cayuga Museum's Carriage House Theater, is one of several events celebrating Tubman during the city's first Harriet Tubman Weekend. It takes place in advance of March 10, the day Tubman died at her South Street home in 1913 at an age somewhere between 90 and 95.
The show sees Briley-Strand portray 13 characters, and use costumes, props and scenery. The Fordham-trained actress, who has performed in theater, TV and film for more than 30 years, takes the audience on a journey with Tubman leading escaped slaves through the Underground Railroad. She's brought the show to 32 states and Canada over the course of 30 years, she said.
Many of those shows have been in schools. Briley-Strand believes the show can educate because it asks the audience to use their imaginations — just as she did at Tubman's residence 25 years ago.
"People have a tendency to learn more when our history becomes three-dimensional, rather than reading dates and facts off a page. So I ask them to imagine what it'd be like to be a runaway fugitive trying to get to freedom," she said. "I love when my audience members say 'I was exhausted,' because I want them to feel like they're on this journey with me."
Briley-Strand said she began conceiving "Harriet Tubman: The Chosen One" after college. She auditioned to portray Tubman in a historical performance, so the actress began researching her subject and her "amazing legacy." As she did, Briley-Strand considered writing a book. But someone with her theater company suggested writing a show, instead. And what the actress thought would be something to occupy her when she couldn't find work has since "blown up." Lately, Tubman's profile has as well, culminating in the release of "Harriet," the first movie about her, in November.
For those new to Tubman, like Briley-Strand once was, she hopes her show familiarizes them with the qualities that made Tubman capable of achieving what she did.
"She had a tenacity about her, a steel in her spine. She believed that freedom was a right. And she hated the institution of slavery, but she didn't hate the people who enslaved her," she said. "It's because of the love she had for God. She was a person who didn't just believe in God, she believed God, and there's a difference."
Harriet Tubman Weekend schedule
Friday, March 6
• Screenings of "Harriet": 1 and 7 p.m. at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. The 2019 biographical film about Tubman stars Cynthia Erivo, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role. Actress Laureen Smith, who portrayed suffragist Martha Coffin Wright in the movie, will introduce the 7 p.m. screening. Admission free and open to the public. Call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.
• Opening ceremony and reception: 5 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. With Mayor Michael Quill and Auburn City Council. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 258-9820.
• Harriet Tubman National Historical Park tours and other First Friday events: 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Auburn. Ranger Kim Szewczyk will lead tours of the park, 180 South St., Auburn. Free and open to the public. For a full list of First Friday events, see page C5 or visit facebook.com/equalrightsheritage.
• Rochester R&B and soul artist Danielle Ponder performs: 7 p.m. at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Ponder has opened for George Clinton, Ledisi and The Roots, and also organizes and speaks for marginalized communities while working on issues like education funding, women's rights and criminal justice reform. Tickets $10. Call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Saturday, March 7
• Tours of "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward-Tubman Families" and meet "Harriet" actress Laureen Smith: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Interactive exhibit explores connection between the families through a girl who may have been Tubman's niece. Smith will be at the museum at 11 a.m. Free and open to the public. Visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 253-1283.
• Harriet Tubman National Historical Park tours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 180 South St., Auburn. Ranger Kim Szewczyk will lead tours. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 882-8060.
• "Honoring Harriet" vendor showcase and special program featuring Sean McLeod of the Harriet Tubman Freedom Musical Festival, the Harriet Tubman Singers with Perform 4 Purpose and guest speaker Andrea DeKoter, acting superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park: showcase at 10 a.m. and program at noon at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Visit facebook.com/equalrightsheritage.
• "Harriet" screenings: 3 and 7 p.m. at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. The 3 p.m. screening will be preceded by panel with Tubman descendants moderated by actress Laureen Smith. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.
• Gwendolyn Briley-Strand presents "Harriet Tubman: The Chosen One": 7 p.m. at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Tickets $10. Visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.
Sunday, March 8
• Harriet Tubman National Historical Park open, with archaeological dig for children: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park, 180 South St., Auburn. Tubman interpreter Gwendolyn Briley-Strand will be on site, and a park ranger will lead the dig. Free and open to the public. Call (315) 882-8060.
• Syracuse Gospel Music Workshop directed by Dr. Joan Hillsman presents "The Life of Harriet Tubman: A Spiritual Journey Through Music": 2 p.m. at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. A concert of several genres of gospel music, including spiritual, traditional and contemporary selections. Presented by the Harriet Tubman Boosters. Admission $10. Visit willard-chapel.org or call (315) 252-0339.
