Harriet Tubman Weekend: One-woman show highlights inaugural Auburn event

Many of those shows have been in schools. Briley-Strand believes the show can educate because it asks the audience to use their imaginations — just as she did at Tubman's residence 25 years ago.

"People have a tendency to learn more when our history becomes three-dimensional, rather than reading dates and facts off a page. So I ask them to imagine what it'd be like to be a runaway fugitive trying to get to freedom," she said. "I love when my audience members say 'I was exhausted,' because I want them to feel like they're on this journey with me."

Briley-Strand said she began conceiving "Harriet Tubman: The Chosen One" after college. She auditioned to portray Tubman in a historical performance, so the actress began researching her subject and her "amazing legacy." As she did, Briley-Strand considered writing a book. But someone with her theater company suggested writing a show, instead. And what the actress thought would be something to occupy her when she couldn't find work has since "blown up." Lately, Tubman's profile has as well, culminating in the release of "Harriet," the first movie about her, in November.

For those new to Tubman, like Briley-Strand once was, she hopes her show familiarizes them with the qualities that made Tubman capable of achieving what she did.