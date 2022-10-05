Haudenosaunee weekend to culminate in Auburn tribute concert

A weekend of insight into the healing worldview of Haudenosaunee women will culminate in a concert paying tribute to the "matriarch of indigenous music" Monday in Auburn.

Seneca Falls Dialogues will present its 2022 event, "Rematriation: Restoring Balance to Humanity," beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, and continuing through Monday, Oct. 10. The conference on the first three days of the event will take place in Seneca Falls, where Haudenosaunee women will lead ceremonies and share knowledge into a healing worldview for those who wish to apply it and become an ally.

At 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 — Indigenous Peoples' Day — the event will conclude with a concert honoring the memory and legacy of Joanne Shenandoah, the Grammy Award-winning Oneida musician who passed away in November 2021. The concert will feature The Ripcords, Pura Fé, Joanelle Romero, Shenandoah's sister Diane and daughter Leah, and Sherri Waterman-Hopper's Haudenosaunee Singers and Dancers.

Admission to the concert is $50 general admission and $75 for VIP. Proceeds support the Shenandoah family.

Along with Seneca Falls Dialogues, the weekend's events are being organized by Women March in Seneca Falls and the central New York chapter of the National Organization for Women.

For more information, visit senecafallsdialogues.org or auburnpublictheater.org.