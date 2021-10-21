'He just loved playing': Benefit will celebrate life of late Auburn guitarist

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Musicians from Auburn and beyond are mourning one of their own after Leonard "Leon" Miller, 45, passed away Oct. 4 at the age of 45.

A guitarist who performed in local bands like Irv Lyons Jr. & The Light, Diana Jacobs Band and Minority Report, Miller's life will be celebrated by the music community on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Kegs Canal Side in Jordan. The celebration will feature raffles, food and family activities, with proceeds supporting Miller's four children: Musika Miller, Vai Miller, Jordan Miller and Kianna Miller.

The celebration will also include live music by a rotation of performers with whom Miller played. Among them will be Monique Moshaty, his bandmate in Modus Operandi and Mo & the Soul Show.

Moshaty told The Citizen on Wednesday that the experience will be an emotional one for her and her fellow performers.

"Having to play this music without him is going to be pretty difficult," she said. "But what's important is not what we're missing going forward, it's what we remember."

For Moshaty, those memories include an outdoor performance at the IGNITE the Winter Festival in downtown Auburn in early March 2016. The temperature was about 12 degrees, she said, and Miller told her he couldn't feel his fingers. But when Modus Operandi got to Prince's "Purple Rain," the guitarist hit every note of the legendary solo "like it was cake to him," Moshaty said.

"He looked at me like, 'Did I get any of that right?'" she said with a laugh. "I was dumbfounded."

The singer called Miller a gifted player and improviser who got along with everyone, whether he knew them through music or the construction business where he worked. As a woman in the male-dominated world of live music, Moshaty also appreciated how welcome Miller made her feel. Artistically, though, he always challenged her and their bandmates, she added.

If you go WHAT: Celebration of life event for Leon Miller WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 WHERE: Kegs Canal Side Event Center, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan COST: Admission $10; supports the Miller family INFO: Find the event on Facebook

"He really knew how to not only add his flavor to the songs we were playing," she said, "but help the entire band elevate themselves. We really wanted to match his level of acumen."

Before Moshaty, some of Miller's first bandmates were his brothers Will and Alfred. They played together with their father in The Miller Boys, a band he started with Leon's uncles in Samoa.

Alfred told The Citizen that Leon would practice his guitar late into the night, as everyone else tried to sleep, and Will noted that he started imitating Prince years before playing "Purple Rain" in Auburn. Chris Hazelman, Leon's first cousin, also remembers Leon repeatedly pressing "play," "stop" and "rewind" on the stereo as he tried to learn Eric Clapton's "Unplugged" album.

Leon moved from the area of Moto'otua to Auburn in 1999, and Will followed his older brother two years later.

As Leon performed in bands, the brothers often took the stage at local open mic nights, continuing as The Miller Boys. When those stages closed during COVID-19, Leon continued on Facebook.

"He was born to do it," Will said. "He just loved playing out. I don't think he ever turned a gig down unless he wasn't available that day, because of another gig. He just loved to play his guitar."

Along with his brother's love and talent for music, Will remembers Leon for his work ethic and loyalty to his family.

"He was always protective of his brothers and sisters. Always looking after us," he said. "He loved his family so much. Especially his kids."

How to help The Music United Foundation has organized a GoFundMe for the family of Leon Miller, with a goal of raising $10,000. For every $10 donated, donors will receive a raffle ticket for a Fender guitar donated by the foundation and Speno Music in honor of Miller, who was a fan of Fender. The guitar will be raffled live on Facebook from Moondog's Lounge at a later date. To donate, visit gofund.me/e92971e2 or send donations to Music United Foundation, 212 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, NY 13021 with the note "Miller benefit."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

