Healing Field returning to Auburn with less fanfare but more meaning

More than 600 flags will comprise this year's Healing Field. Many, as Pappert mentioned, honor fallen veterans in the spirit of the weekend. But others were purchased by community members to honor surviving veterans, as well as family and friends. This year, Pappert said, many flags were purchased to honor doctors, nurses, first responders and other workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

The flags are 3 by 5 feet, reaching almost 10 feet in the air on poles of white rebar. The ground they cover at Hoopes Park is comparable to that of a football field. At night, the flags are illuminated by towers provided by Upstate Paving and Bouley Construction. Keeping watch over the field are local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, who make sure any flags that fall down are quickly replanted, Pappert said.

Almost two weeks away from the event, only a few of the field's flags remain available for sale. Able-bodied volunteers are sought to help plant them at 8 a.m. Friday.

Otherwise, Pappert and the organizing committee just hope as many people as possible get a chance to witness this year's Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams.

"It's very solemn," he said. "It's a beautiful but solemn event."

