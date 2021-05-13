Healing Field returning to Auburn with less fanfare but more meaning

Much will be different about this year's Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams at Hoopes Park in Auburn.
The Memorial Day weekend display of American flags, which last took place in 2018, was previously organized by St. Joseph School. Proceeds from flag sales supported the K-8 Catholic institution.
But because St. Joseph closed in 2020, this year's Healing Field is instead being organized by a committee from Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 that includes some organizers from the school. And the event will instead support Operation Enduring Gratitude, which buses local veterans to Washington to see the war memorials there. The next trip will take place in May 2022.
This year's Healing Field will also be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizing committee hoped to hold the traditional opening ceremony Friday, live music Saturday and a Mass on Sunday. However, the ceremony will be scaled down to avoid a crowd, the young musicians of Perform 4 Purpose will instead provide light, ambient music, and the Mass has been canceled.
David Pappert, a member of the committee, told The Citizen it made those changes on the advice of the city of Auburn, which has canceled its own Memorial Day weekend events due to COVID-19. He expects the lack of those events will lead to more people visiting Hoopes Park that weekend, but he believes the area is big enough for people to distance "very safely."
"We're glad to cooperate with the city," said Pappert, who called it an "outstanding partner" on previous Operation Enduring Gratitude trips.
For all the differences at this year's Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams, however, one aspect of the event will endure forever, Pappert said.
"Behind every single one of those flags is a family, especially for military ones," he said. "For them, that one flag represents the lives of so many people that were changed because of that hero's efforts."
More than 600 flags will comprise this year's Healing Field. Many, as Pappert mentioned, honor fallen veterans in the spirit of the weekend. But others were purchased by community members to honor surviving veterans, as well as family and friends. This year, Pappert said, many flags were purchased to honor doctors, nurses, first responders and other workers on the front lines of COVID-19.
The flags are 3 by 5 feet, reaching almost 10 feet in the air on poles of white rebar. The ground they cover at Hoopes Park is comparable to that of a football field. At night, the flags are illuminated by towers provided by Upstate Paving and Bouley Construction. Keeping watch over the field are local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, who make sure any flags that fall down are quickly replanted, Pappert said.
Almost two weeks away from the event, only a few of the field's flags remain available for sale. Able-bodied volunteers are sought to help plant them at 8 a.m. Friday.
Otherwise, Pappert and the organizing committee just hope as many people as possible get a chance to witness this year's Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams.
"It's very solemn," he said. "It's a beautiful but solemn event."
