Hear stories of historic Auburn on upcoming walking tour series

A series of walking tours of historic Auburn will be hosted in September and October by some of the area's historic sites.

Staff from the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and Seward House Museum will lead the tours, which will tell the stories of Tubman, the Sewards, the Cases and other activists and innovators in Auburn and Fort Hill Cemetery.

Tours will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, and Oct. 3 and 10.

The tours will begin at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Admission is $15 for members of the museums, $20 for nonmembers, and $28 for the tour and admission to the museums. The tour capacity is 10 people, so reservations are recommended, masks and social distancing are required and dressing for both the weather and 90 minutes of walking is suggested, as the tours will also take place rain or shine.

For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or (315) 252-1283.

