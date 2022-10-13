Hear 'Strange but True Stories of the Finger Lakes' at Union Springs museum

"Haunted Tales, Hoaxes and Strange but True Stories of the Finger Lakes" will be the subject of a Halloween season event at the Frontenac Historical Society & Museum in Union Springs.

Gable will talk about strange reports and other yarns from the area, including ghost stories involving the Seneca Falls Historical Society, the Seward House Museum in Auburn, the village of Aurora and Wells College, the Montezuma cemetery that contains the remains of Erie Canal builders, the “white lady” of Belhurst Castle and a curse involving an Ithaca serial killer. He'll also share stories about an embalmed whale in Waterloo, a sea serpent in Seneca Lake and the beginnings of the spiritualism movement and its ties to Newark and Moravia.