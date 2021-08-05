'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' coming to Geneva stage

The Geneva Theatre Guild will return to the stage with a production of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" this weekend at the Smith Opera House in Geneva.

The winner of four Tony Awards, "Hedwig" tells the story of an immigrant from communist East Berlin who, after a botched sex change operation, becomes the titled "internationally ignored song stylist." The show features Nash Johns as Hedwig and Bryan Flood, Richard Williams, Nick Zogg and Trevor Findley as backing band The Angry Inch. It is directed by Sean Britton-Milligan and Jen Walczak.

Performance times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Smith, 82 Seneca St., Geneva.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $20 VIP (includes a free beverage and early seating) and $10 for the Wig Pit at the front of the stage, replicating the feeling of a real rock concert.

The show contains mature themes, including sex, violence and language, and therefore it may not be appropriate for all audiences.

For more information, call (315) 670-1318, email info@genevatheatreguild.org or visit genevatheatreguild.org/hedwig.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0