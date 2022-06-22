Herman's Hermits, '80s rockers Great White to appear at the New York State Fair

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone is scheduled to play the New York State Fair, just like so many times before, and '80s hair band Great White will also be bringing its hits this August.

The fair announced Wednesday that "a show full of 1960’s musical memories" will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, on the Chevy Court stage.

It will be the 12th appearance at the fair for the singer of hits such as “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “A Kind of a Hush,” and “I’m Henry the VIII I Am.” The show will take place on the second Senior Day, and admission for people 65 and up is free every day of the fair.

“Peter Noone at the Fair? It’s a tradition," State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. "He’s an amazing entertainer and it’s always a great audience for his shows. We’re so pleased to be able to bring him back for our Senior Day audience.”

On Thursday, the fair announced that Great White, an '80s rock band, is also returning to the fair for a 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, show on the Chevy Court stage.

Great White is known for their hits, including “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “Rock Me,” and “House of Broken Love.”

“Fairgoers will rock the night away with Great White,” Hennessey said. “Historically, 80s rock and the ‘hair band genre’ does very well among Fair fans, and we love Great White’s high energy.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court state

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Big & Rich, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

