 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
ENTERTAINMENT

Hibernians in Auburn to celebrate halfway point to St. Patrick's Day

  • 0
Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade 3.JPG (copy)

New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade takes place from State Street to the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Auburn in March.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

It will be six months until St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Auburn will celebrate accordingly.

The local home of the Irish Catholic fraternal organization at 79 Van Anden St. will be the site of a party beginning at noon Sept. 17. Before that, the traditional green shamrock will be painted on the street from 10 to 11 a.m.

The kitchen will open at noon, serving burgers, hot dogs, corned beef sandwiches and Irish salt potatoes, and the party will also feature a 50/50, raffles and a performance by the Crane Academy of Irish Dance at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (315) 253-6459.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John Oliver's Queen Elizabeth death jokes censored from 'Last Week Tonight'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News