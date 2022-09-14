Hibernians in Auburn to celebrate halfway point to St. Patrick's Day

It will be six months until St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Auburn will celebrate accordingly.

The local home of the Irish Catholic fraternal organization at 79 Van Anden St. will be the site of a party beginning at noon Sept. 17. Before that, the traditional green shamrock will be painted on the street from 10 to 11 a.m.

The kitchen will open at noon, serving burgers, hot dogs, corned beef sandwiches and Irish salt potatoes, and the party will also feature a 50/50, raffles and a performance by the Crane Academy of Irish Dance at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (315) 253-6459.