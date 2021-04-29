Highly anticipated Lake Avenue garage sale in Auburn returns

The annual Lake Avenue garage sale is one of the most asked-about events in the Auburn area.

"Is it happening this year?" "Is it still the first Saturday in May?" "Is it still on Lake Avenue?"

The fact the sale didn’t take place last year — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has led to even more questions about it this year.

But the sale will indeed take place this weekend, its traditional first Saturday in May. Located along Lake Avenue from the Owasco River Bridge to Auburn High School, the 17th annual sale will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. As any previous shoppers of the sale know, however, both those hours and those directions are elastic, and could extend as much as any homeowner desires.