Hip-hop legend Nelly booked for 2021 NY State Fair

Rap superstar Nelly will perform a free show at the 2021 New York State Fair.

In what fair Director Troy Waffner said will be "one of the signature shows" of this year's fair, Nelly will take the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Among rap's top-selling artists of all-time, Nelly is known for legendary hip-hop songs such as “Hot In Herre,” and “Shake Ya Tailfeather," and currently has a new hit single called “Lil Bit.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to present an artist of Nelly’s stature," Waffner said in a press release. "He’s one of the very best performers and this will be one of the signature shows of the 2021 Fair.”

For the past several weeks, the fair has been announcing its lineup of more than 50 national touring acts scheduled for this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the Chevy Park stage at the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

The concerts are included with fair general admission of $3.

Other acts announced for the 2021 fair:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20