Hip hop, R&B trio Bell Biv Devoe to play New York State Fair

The trio known as Bell Biv Devoe will bring its classic blend of hip hop, R&B and pop to the New York State Fair this summer.

The fair announced Wednesday that the group will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, on the Chevy Park stage. Best know for the hit “Poison”, the group also played at the fair in 2014.

“Bell Biv Devoe’s sound never goes out of style. This will be a great show for lovers of classic hip hop and R&B and it’s a show that fans won’t want to miss,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.

State rules concerning large gatherings and social distancing continue to evolve, but based on current guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds, and attendance will be limited.

Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area. Masks will be required any time a person is outside their designated area.

