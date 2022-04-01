 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTRAL NEW YORK

Hip-hop stars City Girls to perform at New York State Fair

  0
City Girls

City Girls will perform at the New York State Fair.

 Provided

Rap duo City Girls will make their New York State Fair debut this year.

Miami-based Yung Miami and JT are known for their single “Act Up” and their contribution to Drake’s hit “In My Feelings.”

“City Girls bring sharp commentary and great hooks to our stage," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "We’re excited to have them with us as we aim towards our annual goal of building the most diverse lineup of any concert series.”

City Girls will preform on the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

Last year, the fair experimented with an 18-day schedule but has returned to a 13-day fair that will run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Checy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

