As fall sets in and the leaves begin to change, historian Laurel Auchampaugh will lead a guided tour of Fort Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Auchampaugh will talk about the lives of several prominent citizens at the cemetery, including the first man buried there, Judge Elijah Miller. She'll also talk about Miller's son-in-law, Secretary of State William H. Seward, as well as abolitionist and humanitarian Harriet Tubman, members of the Osborne, Willard and Case families, and other contributors to local and American history who reside at the cemetery. Its significance to Native American history will also be covered, including its reputed status as an important Cayuga council seat and village, and the 50-foot obelisk dedicated to renowned Cayuga sachem, statesman and warrior Chief Logan.
The cemetery is located at 19 Fort St., Auburn. In the event of rain, the tour will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 6.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 6 and younger. Tickets are available in advance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn, or at the time of the tour. Proceeds from the event support the Community Preservation Committee's care of the chapel.
For more information, call (315) 252-0339.