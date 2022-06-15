Historic Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn to host Juneteenth tour

Fort Hill Cemetery's strong connection to the abolitionist movement will be celebrate on Juneteenth weekend with a special walking tour.

The historic burial ground in the center of the city is the resting place of numerous historically significant African Americans, including Charles Augustis Smith, Frederick Richardson, Henry Douglas, Jerome Holland and Harriet Tubman.

A tour to visit those sites and many others tied to the abolitionist movement will be lead by Hobie Romig, whose ancestors were abolitionists who had connections with Frederick Douglas and whose family home is a recognized stop on the Underground Railroad.

The tour begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the cemetery's main entrance, 19 Fort St. Guest are encourage to arrive 15 minutes early. The tour costs $5 per person cash, with funds going to the Fort Hill Cemetery Association. A rain date is set or 1 p.m. July 20.

Comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended.

Because not all areas of the cemetery are wheelchair accessible, cemetery officials ask people with mobility issue to contact them in advance at (315) 253-8132 or forthillcemetery@centralny.twcbc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0