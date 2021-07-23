Hit Latin pop band set to play New York State Fair

Latin pop sensation CNCO will be performing at the New York State Fair.
The Miami-based band hit #1 on the Latin Pop charts with singles such as "Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)" and "Se Vuelve Loca." The band is scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 on the Chevy Court stage.
The fair will be open with no restrictions on attendance. For the past several weeks, the fair has been announcing its lineup of more than 50 national touring acts scheduled for this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the Chevy Park stage at the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.
The concerts are included with fair general admission of $3.
“We began bringing Spanish-language artists to our main stages in 2019 and we are proud to bring CNCO to the Fair," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "This is a great Latin band and it will be a high-energy show full of great music.”
Other acts announced for the 2021 fair include:
• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
• 98 Degrees, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
• RATT, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
• Brothers Osborne, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
• Jimmy Sturr, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• Bishop Briggs, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23
• The Spinners, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Dire Straits Legacy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Train, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Jameson Rogers, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Russell Dickerson, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
• Bell Biv Devoe, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
• Sister Sledge, 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28
• The Beach Boys, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28
• Noah Cyrus, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
• Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug 30
• Grandson, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30
• Justin Moore, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30
• The Oak Ridge Boys, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Jamey Johnson, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Halestorm, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Nelly, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2
• Third Eye Blind, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2
• Uncle Kracker, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
• Blues Traveler, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
• AJR, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
• Cold War Kids, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4
• Jesse McCartney, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
• The Mavericks (Spanish language show), 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
• The Mavericks, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5
• Joan Jett, 1 p.m. Monday Sept. 6
• Resurrection, a Journey Tribute, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6