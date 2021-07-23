Hit Latin pop band set to play New York State Fair

Latin pop sensation CNCO will be performing at the New York State Fair.

The Miami-based band hit #1 on the Latin Pop charts with singles such as "Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)" and "Se Vuelve Loca." The band is scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 on the Chevy Court stage.

The fair will be open with no restrictions on attendance. For the past several weeks, the fair has been announcing its lineup of more than 50 national touring acts scheduled for this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the Chevy Park stage at the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

The concerts are included with fair general admission of $3.

“We began bringing Spanish-language artists to our main stages in 2019 and we are proud to bring CNCO to the Fair," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "This is a great Latin band and it will be a high-energy show full of great music.”

Other acts announced for the 2021 fair include:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20