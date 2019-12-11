The third annual Weedsport Winter Festival will bring the holiday spirit to the Cayuga County village Saturday, Dec. 14.
The event will feature more than 100 vendors and crafters, breakfast with Santa, a flu shot clinic provided by Kinney Drugs, a child safe ID program provided by the Erie Canal Masonic Lodge No. 141, a Santa's Workshop area with children's crafts and pictures with Santa, and more. Hosted by the Weedsport Association of Parents and Teachers, the event succeeds the village's previous Christmas celebration, Olde Tyme Christmas.
Meanwhile, the Old Brutus Historical Society at 8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, will host Christmas at the Museum. The event will feature hand-carved totem pieces, antique doll and toy collections, mannequins in vintage winter gear and handmade stilts. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, as well as 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
For more information, find the festival on Facebook or call the museum at (315) 834-9342.