The Finger Lakes Art Council will bring back its Holiday Festival of Creative Arts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 108 South St., Auburn.
The council introduced the festival last year as a way of funding arts programs and giving local artists a holiday venue to show and sell their work.
"There's a need for artists within this area to be able to have a community," council member Sandy Shutter told The Citizen last year.
The Finger Lakes Arts Council hopes that a new holiday event will help it give gifts for years.
Participating vendors at the festival will include Barbara's Whimsical Art by Barbara Krause, fine art by Stacey Pope, Crafty Creations by Christine Norton, FRACKART Ceramics by Sandi Frackenpohl, Easy Street Tins by Betsy Sio, A Whim and a Prayer by Jean Rhodes, Custom Creations by MiMi Murphy, Ask the Girls Art by Rachel Ikins, Clare Songbirds Publishing House by Written Word, Eclectic Selections by Lorrie Butcher and Julia Thomas, Simple Creations by Lelibeth Masters, Bill's Concrete Creations by Bill Hulbert, knitwear by Kasha Fletcher and fine art and design by Shutter.
Along with the marketplace, the festival will feature a full afternoon of live entertainment: Flock of Free Range Children from 10 to 11 a.m., Joe Sarnicola from 11 a.m. to noon, Maryanne Saylor and Kids from noon to 1 p.m., Sarnicola again from 1 to 2 p.m. and Perform 4 Purpose from 2 to 3 p.m.
For food, the event will include a gourmet hot chocolate bar, samples from Big Rich's Backyard BBQ, and Moonflower Macarons. There will also be themed gift basket raffles with arts and crafts. And the Syracuse chapter of Urban Sketchers will work to capture the beauty of the Case Mansion beginning at noon, and have sketches on display at the event.
For more information about the event, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.