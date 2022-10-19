Home Run Halloween returning to Falcon Park

Home Run Halloween, a family holiday event presented by the city of Auburn's Parks & Recreation Department and the Auburn Doubledays, will return this Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. It will feature cider and doughnuts, trick-or-treating on the field with free bags (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 8 and younger, 6:30 to 7 p.m. for ages 9 to 12), a children's zone with Jeff the Magic Man, face painting, a bounce house, balloon art, Halloween guests, fireworks and concessions.

As part of the event, a pumpkin painting contest is being held. Children 13 and younger are invited to decorate pumpkins for display at the event, and drop them off from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 19 and 20, at the park's front office. The child's name and phone number should be included with the pumpkin. Abner and Casey will select their favorite pumpkin for display at the main gate, and the winner will receive a prize from the Auburn Doubledays.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. The rain date is the same time Sunday, Oct. 23.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov.