Homer church to host 'Festive' trumpet, organ concert

Trumpeter Ralph Dudgeon and organist Ken Herman will perform a concert of "Festive Music for Trumpet and Organ" at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Homer Congregational Church, 28 S. Main St., Homer.

Dudgeon is an internationally known soloist who specializes in period instrument performance and contemporary repertoire, and was professor of music at SUNY Cortland from 1985 to 2012. Herman is director of music and organist laureate at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, has taught music history at San Diego State University and has written music criticism for The Los Angeles Times.

The duo has given dozens of performances since 1969. Their Sunday concert will feature music by Buxtehude, Viviani, Arauxo, Fasch, Boyce, Longlais, Hovhaness, Schroeder, Persichetti and Bernstein.

Admission is free and open to the public, but a freewill offering for the Homer Food Pantry will be taken. Masks will be required and a capacity of 90 will be required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, call (607) 749-2604 or visit homercc.com.

