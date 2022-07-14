Hoopes turns 100: Concert to celebrate cherished Auburn park's anniversary

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another 100 years of memories at Hoopes Park will begin Tuesday, when the city of Auburn celebrates the cherished park's century anniversary at that evening's edition of the Summer Concert Series.

The celebration will begin with a concert by local youth organization Perform 4 Purpose at 5:30 p.m., followed by a proclamation by city officials, a performance by Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes and a second concert by classic rock cover band Cruise Control until dusk. The Auburn Rotary Club will served grilled food at the park's clubhouse, and Poppy's Ice Cream Truck will be on site as well.

The first 600 people at the park that evening will receive a free cupcake or sugar cookie, said Kim Bauso, clerk of the city's Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments.

If the park's history is any indication, the city should have no trouble handing out all those sweets.

Created in 1922, the 15-acre park takes its name from Edward Hoopes, whose family donated the land on Auburn's east side to the city after his death. The land is a small piece of a plot the Philadelphia investor purchased from the Auburn & Owasco Canal Co. Due to a challenge from the Auburn Water Works Co., Hoopes had to go to the state Supreme Court in 1885 to secure his claim to the plot.

The city built the park's clubhouse seven years after acquiring the land from the Hoopes family. In 1931, plans were drawn for vast beds of roses, hydrangeas and other flowers, and a gazebo was donated to the city in 1998 by the late Dr. Joseph Karpinski Sr. The city has also paved an extensive network of walking paths around the park. One circles the pond fed by Hunter Brook, a popular destination for fishing, watching ducks and, until recent years, skating. According to the city's 2016 Parks Master Plan, inconsistent weather patterns have made ice conditions too unpredictable.

The city's work on the park continues, Bauso said, with a complete makeover of the rock garden to maximize its color and beauty. In December, state Sen. John Mannion secured $150,000 to fund the replacement of the park's signage and the construction of a new stone wall along the north end of the pond, as the current wall is crumbling and vulnerable to spillover during weather events.

Those improvements should help the park remain Auburn's most frequently visited, as the city's Parks Master Plan reported. Bauso said clubhouse rentals and other usage is up this year, with 10 weddings, five public events, four walks and three private events. That's in addition to the city's summer concerts there every Tuesday, and Monday Movie Mania events there on July 18 and Aug. 15.

Other hits at the park include Seymour Library's StoryWalk, where pages of a children's book are posted along the walking paths, as well as carriage rides with Royal Promise Productions. Guests are joined on the rides by Disney characters like Ariel and Belle, leading most to sell out. Meet-and-greets with the characters have been added this summer, Bauso said, due to the demand.

Whether it's a concert, a walk or a carriage ride, for 100 years Hoopes Park has been a place to make memories, Bauso said.

"I get stories all the time from the people who live around the park, walk their dogs there, graduation pictures, prom pictures, wedding pictures," she said. "People have a close connection to it."

If you go WHAT: Hoopes Park 100th anniversary party with music by Perform 4 Purpose and Cruise Control WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 WHERE: Hoopes Park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn COST: No cover INFO: Visit auburnny.gov