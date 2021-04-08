'Hope in the air': Auburn music scene prepares for comeback

Still, nothing can replace the live music experience, Van Arsdale said. And that goes for both the audience and the performers.

"As a musician playing to the camera for much of the last year, you don't get that feedback and happiness," he said. "That happiness in the room is a vibe you really can't get on a livestream."

Van Arsdale said audiences in the Cayuga County area should expect local performers to return to the stage with a little more creative energy after being away from it for so long. In his case, the loss of the 100 or so concerts he typically plays in a year led him to record an album of original material that he'll release later this year. Van Arsdale also formed a new power trio, Blast, with him on guitar and longtime colleagues Mike (Vic) Tumbiolo on drums and Bob Nodzo on bass. The trio will play its first concert in May at Next Chapter Brewpub in downtown Auburn, followed by Moondog's and more.

Van Arsdale's phone is ringing off the hook with concert offers, he said. At this time last year, it was ringing off the hook with cancellations.

Now, as live music prepares for its comeback from COVID-19, he just wants Cuomo to say it's OK to dance again.