'Hope in the air': Auburn music scene prepares for comeback

Musicians and venue owners in the Cayuga County area can already hear the familiar hums and squeals of feedback starting up in their heads once again.
After a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local music scene is poised for a comeback.
Between vaccinations, lightened government restrictions and the return of warm temperatures, live music is expected to once again be part of everyday life this spring and summer.
Among the venue owners in the Cayuga County area who hope that's indeed the case is Lynn Varley of Moondog's Lounge on State Street in downtown Auburn. The venue reopened April 3 after being closed since December. For now it will be open on Saturdays only, but Varley told The Citizen she hopes she will eventually be able to host concerts on additional evenings as well.
It's a coincidence that Moondog's reopened the day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that performing arts venues in the state can do so with a capacity limit of 33% of their maximum. Moondog's is a bar and restaurant, so it's been able to follow the guidance for those businesses instead. They've been allowed to reopen since last June, and recently saw their capacity limit raised to 75%.
Joel Kane thought he put his eggs in several different baskets.
But Moondog's shut down from December through March regardless. Music has always been the main attraction at the venue, and the New York State Liquor Authority prohibited advertising or ticketing concerts from the summer until sometime recently, Varley said. And with local cases of COVID-19 surging during that time, she just felt shutting down was the safe thing to do.
That's because of the size of the downtown Auburn venue — which also shows that even when live music is back, it'll be awhile longer before the local scene, or life in general, is truly back to normal.
Due to the state's guidance that tables be spaced 6 feet apart, Varley can only seat 28 people inside Moondog's, she said. She could install barriers between the tables to get closer to the venue's 75% capacity limit, but they're costly. She knows that because she spent a few hundred dollars on barriers in front of the stage so the audience doesn't have to stay 12 feet away from the performers, which the state's guidance stipulates as well. That guidance imposes an artistic limitation on Moondog's, too, as it is unable to book bands of more than four people on its stage, Varley said.
The venue will be able to welcome more people when the weather is nice enough for outdoor seating. But for now, the only way to get a table at Moondog's is by reserving one in advance. They're sold out through April, Varley said, but whenever there is space, she will likely admit walk-ins. However people step through the door, though, she will log their names for potential contact tracing.
Varley will already know many of those names. Moondog's has received enthusiastic support over the past year, she said, including several regulars who continue selling out its concerts. The venue is also the beneficiary of two GoFundMe campaigns, one by Robert Auchman last year and one by Jane Stebbins-Skowron's Music United Foundation that's still taking place.
"If not for those I don't think I'd still be open," Varley said. "(The last year) has been devastating, but also heartwarming to see the amount of people who want to keep Moondog's alive."
Additional donations for Moondog's were raised during concerts that were livestreamed from the venue while it was shut down.
The closure of live music venues due to the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging for local performers.
Local musician Jim Van Arsdale watched many of those concerts — and told The Citizen he believes livestreaming will remain part of the business even after venues can safely reach 100% capacity again. Now that musicians are familiar with the technology, they'll likely continue using it to reach new audiences, whether they're livestreaming from a living room or a packed venue like Moondog's.
Still, nothing can replace the live music experience, Van Arsdale said. And that goes for both the audience and the performers.
"As a musician playing to the camera for much of the last year, you don't get that feedback and happiness," he said. "That happiness in the room is a vibe you really can't get on a livestream."
Van Arsdale said audiences in the Cayuga County area should expect local performers to return to the stage with a little more creative energy after being away from it for so long. In his case, the loss of the 100 or so concerts he typically plays in a year led him to record an album of original material that he'll release later this year. Van Arsdale also formed a new power trio, Blast, with him on guitar and longtime colleagues Mike (Vic) Tumbiolo on drums and Bob Nodzo on bass. The trio will play its first concert in May at Next Chapter Brewpub in downtown Auburn, followed by Moondog's and more.
Van Arsdale's phone is ringing off the hook with concert offers, he said. At this time last year, it was ringing off the hook with cancellations.
Now, as live music prepares for its comeback from COVID-19, he just wants Cuomo to say it's OK to dance again.
"There's a feeling of hope in the air, for sure," he said. "You don't appreciate things until they're gone sometimes, and that's how we feel about live music."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.