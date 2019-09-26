As a veteran actor with several appearances on "Star Trek" and even two books about that universe to his name, J.G. Hertzler is no stranger to the politics of space.
But it was the politics of the Finger Lakes that had a hand in his latest project.
Saturday at the Morgan Opera House in Aurora, Hertzler will present his one-man show "Mark Twain Unplugged." With banjo music by Old-Fangled Troubadours Uncle Joe Chicone and Fiddlin' Rene Baum, Hertzler will perform as not only Twain and the man behind the pen name, Samuel Clemens, but also as himself in what he called a "time-stretching lecture."
The hour-long show pulls from the author and humorist's lesser-known work, Hertzler said. So instead of "Huckleberry Finn" and "Tom Sawyer," he'll present material inspired by the essays "Running for Governor" and "A True Story, Repeated Word for Word As I Heard It," the memoir of Twain's riverboat pilot days, "Life on the Mississippi," and more.
"He must have been writing every hour of the day for 70 years," Hertzler said of the author. "He's unending."
Though Hertzler has thought about creating a Twain show for years, the idea didn't take root until 2017, when the actor announced his candidacy for New York's 23rd District seat in the House of Representatives. Believing he could reach more voters by portraying the revered author, Hertzler made Twain his "spokesperson" and appeared in his unmistakable costume on the campaign trail.
"As soon as Mark Twain and his cream-colored, off-white clothing walks out on that stage, people want to listen to him," he said.
Hertzler, who has sat on the Ulysses Town Board for five years, ran as an independent. And though he was unsuccessful against the incumbent, Republican Tom Reed, the actor learned a lot about local politics from the campaign, he said. Without a major party, he continued, fundraising and adding his name to ballots in a district that covers 11 counties is difficult.
Those lessons, along with his aversion to Reed and other references to the modern political landscape, are part of Hertzler's show. But like Twain, he comes at them "sort of sideways," he said. Whether it's a subject from 1870 or one from today, the actor tries to approach it as Twain would. And as time goes on, Hertzler hopes to continue developing his tribute to the author.
"We want to spend the rest of our lives doing this show," he said.